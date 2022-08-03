Capitals prospect Oskar Magnusson named to Sweden’s World Junior Championship team

Washington Capitals’ 2020 seventh-round draft selection Oskar Magnusson has made Sweden’s U-20 World Junior Championship team. Magnusson was a recent participant in DC for this year’s Development Camp.

The Swedish forward had originally made this Swedish team when the tournament was first planned to be held and played in two games before it was shut down due to COVID-19.

The Caps drafted Magnusson, who had already played parts of two seasons with the Malmo senior team in the SHL, with the 211th overall pick in 2020. He has since transferred over to AIK where he played 41 games in 2021-22 in the second tier of Swedish pro hockey.

In those 41 games, he scored five goals and assisted on six more. Magnusson extended his contract with AIK for two more seasons last week.

The 2022 World Junior tournament was originally scheduled to be held from December 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer. On December 29, after several games were canceled and declared forfeits due to COVID-19 positives within teams, the IIHF announced that the tournament had been canceled.

The rescheduled action will begin on August 9 and Sweden will play their first game on August 10 against Switzerland.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB