Capitals prospect Haakon Hanelt named to Germany’s World Junior Championship team

Washington Capitals’ 2021 fifth-round draft selection Haakon Hanelt has made Germany’s U-20 World Junior Championship team. Hanelt was recently in DC for this year’s Development Camp.

The German forward will join up with his teammates in Edmonton where the entire tournament will be played in mid-August.

Der finale Kader für die Junioren-WM in 🇨🇦 steht fest 🏒 Gemeinsam mit 23 Spielern treten U20-Bundestrainer Tobias Abstreiter & sein Trainerteam die lange Reise an. Vor Ort stoßen dann noch Haakon Hänelt & Luca Münzenberger dazu. Weitere Infos dazu hier 👉 https://t.co/h1sGSOfPl7 pic.twitter.com/rPGQVLOZ9O — Deutscher Eishockey-Bund (@deb_teams) July 31, 2022

Hanelt was originally drafted by the Caps from Eisbären Berlin in the DEL, the highest level of play in professional German ice hockey. He was the first German player the Capitals had drafted since taking Philipp Grubauer in 2010.

He spent the 2021-22 season in the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques where due to injury struggles he only got into 16 regular season games and six playoff games for the team.

The 2022 tournament was originally scheduled to be held from December 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer. On December 29, after several games were canceled and declared forfeits due to COVID-19 positives within teams, the IIHF announced that the tournament had been canceled.

The rescheduled action will begin on August 9 when Germany takes on Team USA at Rogers Place.

Headline photo via @hakon_9/Instagram