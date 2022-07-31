Home / News / Capitals prospect Haakon Hanelt named to Germany’s World Junior Championship team

Capitals prospect Haakon Hanelt named to Germany’s World Junior Championship team

By Chris Cerullo

July 31, 2022 11:36 am

Washington Capitals’ 2021 fifth-round draft selection Haakon Hanelt has made Germany’s U-20 World Junior Championship team. Hanelt was recently in DC for this year’s Development Camp.

The German forward will join up with his teammates in Edmonton where the entire tournament will be played in mid-August.

Hanelt was originally drafted by the Caps from Eisbären Berlin in the DEL, the highest level of play in professional German ice hockey. He was the first German player the Capitals had drafted since taking Philipp Grubauer in 2010.

He spent the 2021-22 season in the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques where due to injury struggles he only got into 16 regular season games and six playoff games for the team.

The 2022 tournament was originally scheduled to be held from December 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer. On December 29, after several games were canceled and declared forfeits due to COVID-19 positives within teams, the IIHF announced that the tournament had been canceled.

The rescheduled action will begin on August 9 when Germany takes on Team USA at Rogers Place.

