Capitals sign Finnish forward Henrik Borgstrom to one-year, two-way deal

By Ian Oland

July 13, 2022 5:40 pm

The Washington Capitals signed depth center Henrik Borgstrom late in the afternoon of free agency day, Wednesday.

Borgstrom, 24, inked a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him league minimum at the NHL level and $400k in Hershey.

Notably, Borgstrom is a Finnish (!!!). If he dresses for the Caps this upcoming season, he will be the first player from Finland to do so since Sami Lepisto and Oskar Osala got into a handful of games during the 2008-09 campaign.

Borgstrom scored seven points (4g, 3a) in 52 games last season for the Chicago Blackhawks, but was available on the market after being bought out alongside former Capitals winger Brett Connolly earlier this week.

The 2021-22 season was Borgstrom’s first in the NHL since playing just four games for the Florida Panthers during the 2019-20 campaign.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Borgstrom played for HIFK of the Finnish Liiga and had 21 points (11g, 10a) in 30 games.

Borgstrom was originally drafted by the Panthers in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2016 Draft.

