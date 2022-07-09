How to pronounce Ivan Miroshnichenko’s last name

Capitals’ first-round pick, Ivan Miroshnichenko, was considered one of the steals of the 2022 NHL Draft. A sturdy, talented scorer, the Russian left winger (who shoots right similar to Alex Ovechkin) fell down the draft board due to having his season cut short due to being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

While analyzing the pick, ESPN’s Meghan Chayka said Miroshnichenko would be a superstar in the NHL in five years. And if that’s true, there’s one thing as fans we must grapple with now.

How to properly say Ivan’s last name.

Thankfully, our Caps Twitter pal Xavier got an early start on the reporting of this story and reached out to NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati on Twitter to find out the answer.

According to one of the best play-by-play men in sports, it’s:

Meero-sh-neen-chenko — Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) July 9, 2022

I also asked Joe B’s TV partner, Craig Laughlin, how he would pronounce the draft’s pick last name during telecasts.

“Eye -van!!” he replied via text.

For those who need a verbal example, Capitals assistant GM Ross Mahoney said it flawlessly in this video, too.

Say it with us… Ivan Miroshnichenko is a Washington Capital! pic.twitter.com/NVfa3ihm09 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Meero-sh-neen-chenko, Meero-sh-neen-chenko, Meero-sh-neen-chenko. See – easy!

If Miroshnichenko ever makes it to the NHL, there is a baked-in record waiting for him as soon as he touches the ice. He will tie John Brackenborough, of the 1925-26 Bruins, for the longest single last name in NHL history: 14 characters long. (H/T Tom Gulitti.)

fanatics wont even let you fit his entire name on the back pic.twitter.com/L8ZkVr8uX7 — xavier (@dicnowder) July 8, 2022

We believe the next closest players are Jamie Langenbrunner (13) and John Vanbiesbrouck (12). Though if you count both of Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s last names plus the dash, he has 15 characters.

Regardless, good luck to the Capitals equipment staff who will have to be at their best to nail down the super narrow kerning to make the backs of these jerseys.