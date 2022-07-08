Lucas Johansen signs two-year, $1.525 contract with Capitals

The Washington Capitals selected Lucas Johansen with their first-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. Six years later, the late-blooming 24-year-old prospect may challenge for a roster spot at the team’s upcoming training camp.

But first, for LuJo to do that, a contract needed to be signed, and on Friday, the Capitals announced that they inked the left-handed shooting defenseman to a two-year, $1.525 deal. The first year of the contract is two-way ($750,000/$125,000) while it becomes one-way in 2023-24 ($775k).

Johansen was set to be a restricted free agent before coming to terms.

Retaining Johansen was important for a Capitals team that has a lot of uncertainty on its backend heading into the 2022-23 season. Justin Schultz (right) is a pending unrestricted free agent on Wednesday along with Matt Irwin (left) and Michal Kempny (left; not expected to return).

If Schultz ends up leaving, Trevor van Riemsdyk will likely slide over to his spot on the second pairing opening up a spot in the top six for a lefty either internally or on the free-agent market. Alexander Alexeyev, who is ahead of LuJo on the depth cart, underwent shoulder surgery over the summer and will miss the beginning of the season.

Johansen made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season, notching his first point against the Detroit Red Wings on December 31, 2021. He was the last player from the 2016 NHL Draft to play in an NHL game.

Lucas is the younger brother of Predators’ star, Ryan Johansen.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

