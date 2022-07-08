All the NHL trades and news during the second day of the Draft

The second day of the NHL Draft was just as busy as day one in terms of trades and news.

For Capitals fans, Vitek Vanecek’s trade to the New Jersey Devils for two draft picks was the headliner, but there were several other newsworthy moves that went down on the floor of Centre Bell.

Red Wings acquire goaltender Villie Husso from Blues UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired goaltender Villie Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Ff0dGi393z — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 8, 2022 Before Rounds 2-7 began, the Detroit Red Wings sent a third to the St. Louis Blues for the negotiating rights of goaltender Ville Husso. The Red Wings then signed the goaltender to a three-year deal worth $4.75 million a season. The Blues selected Finnish center Aleksanteri Kaskimaki with the 73rd overall pick. Husso will form a battery with Alex Nedeljkovic next season as both Thomas Greiss and Magnus Hellberg are set to move on as unrestricted free agents. Husso started 38 games for the Blues last season, going 25-7-6 and posting a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage. He was the team’s starter in the postseason before being briefly replaced by Jordan Binnington and then returning to the net when Binnington got injured. The Blues were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in the second round.

Flyers trade Hurricanes for Tony DeAngelo TRADE: We have acquired Tony DeAngelo and a 7th round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from Carolina in exchange for our 4th round pick (101st overall) in 2022, 3rd round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a 2nd round pick in 2024. https://t.co/gCrZfPCx7L — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 8, 2022 Former Twitter provocateur and sometimes hockey-playing defenseman, Tony DeAngelo, is changing Metropolitan Division teams. Hooray. The Hurricanes sent DeAngelo to the Flyers, gaining three mid to high-range draft picks out of the deal. DeAngelo, a pending RFA, was nearing a two-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $5 million per season with the Flyers per Frank Seravalli. After being run out of town in New York, DeAngelo posted 51 points (10g, 41a) in 64 games with the Hurricanes on a one-year, $1 million deal. Tony D will now play under head coach John Tortorella, who was hired recently by the Flyers. That should be super fun.

Avalanche make rights to Darcy Kuemper available Joe Sakic let all 32 GMs know he’s ready and willing to move Darcy Kuemper’s rights for a late-round pick. Wouldn’t be shocked if that materializes given the scarcity on the goaltending market. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2022 Seravalli also reported that the Avalanche made the rights of Stanley Cup champion goaltender Darcy Kuemper available during the Draft. Nothing materialized during Day 2, but it signals that if a team is willing to pay Kuemper’s steep price tag, six-years at $6 million per season (per ESPN), they could land his rights before free agency begins next Wednesday. The Avalanche are rolling with Pavel Francouz and the newly-acquired Alex Georgiev in goal next season.

Duncan Keith retires

Word is Duncan Keith of the Edmonton Oilers has decided to retire. The 38-year-old has one year left on his deal at $5.54 million AAV.

Heck of a career, two-time Norris Trophy winner and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

Duncan Keith retired on Friday with one-year remaining on his contract. It’s great for the Oilers, who get an extra $5.54 million to spend during free agency, but not so great for Keith’s former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, who have had a painful two days.

The Blackhawks will be forced to pay recapture penalties of $5,538,462 (2022-23 season) and $1,938,456 (2023-24 season) because they signed Keith to a long-term backdiving deal that is now outlawed in the NHL.

The Oilers did not officially announce Keith’s retirement at the Draft. They are waiting to do so next week properly with a special press conference for the future Hall of Famer. Keith ends his career after 1,256 games. He won three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP (2015).

Predators trade Luke Kunin to Sharks 🚨 TRADE: The #SJSharks have traded John Leonard and a third round pick in 2023 to the Nashville Predators for Luke Kunin. pic.twitter.com/s0mxn3x4Gy — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 8, 2022 This was an interesting deal. Kunin, a 24-year-old center, had 13 goals and 22 points in 82 games for the Predators last season and is a pending restricted free agent. The Preds received winger John Leonard back in the deal. The 23-year-old is also a pending restricted free agent. Leonard spent a majority of the season with the AHL Burracuda where he had 32 points in 45 games including 17 goals.

It sure sounds like Cam Talbot wants out of Minnesota

Cam Talbot's agent George Bazos met with Wild GM Bill Guerin during the third round here.

“We both stated our positions,'' Bazos said via text message. “Billy has a lot to think about.''

👀 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

After re-signing Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year extension, the Wild are now facing some drama with Cam Talbot, the team’s former entrenched starter.

Guerin, who once fired Bruce Boudreau on Valentine’s Day, had this to say in response via The Athletic’s Michael Russo.

Guerin: “I don’t have shit to do. Cam Talbot’s under contract. George can say whatever the hell he wants. My team’s set right now, and that’s the way it goes. We can have all the discussions we want. Cam’s a member of our team. We really like Cam. All we’re trying to do is win” https://t.co/F1CNuUH8je — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 8, 2022

Russo added that Talbot could be looking for a raise via an extension. He now makes $500k less than MAF.

Ottawa really wants to move Matt Murray Talk on the draft floor is the #Sens have made moving G Matt Murray a top priority. Talks have intensified. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 8, 2022 After one season of Matt Murray in Ottawa, the Senators want out of the situation. The problem for the Sens is that Murray has a 10-team no-trade clause and reportedly used it to block a deal to Buffalo. TSN’S Darren Dreger reports that Murray would support a move to either Edmonton or Toronto.

