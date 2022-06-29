Here’s where the Washington Capitals will pick in the 2022 NHL Draft

With the Stanley Cup officially Colorado’s, the National Hockey League announced the order of selection for the 2022 NHL Draft on Wednesday. The Avs will pick last in each round where they have a selection.

The Washington Capitals, as of right now, will have six picks in the Draft including a pick in each of the first three rounds. Though that could change if the Capitals make any trades. The team could be very active this offseason as it tries to land a number one goaltender and replace Nicklas Backstrom, who is out indefinitely due to having a second hip surgery.

Capitals’ Draft Picks in the 2022 NHL Draft

1st Round: 20th overall

2nd Round: 46th overall (from WPG)

3rd Round: 85th overall

5th Round: 149th overall

6th Round: 181st overall

7th Round: 213th overall

The Capitals do not have a fourth-round pick due to their trade with the Seattle Kraken for Marcus Johansson at this past season’s trade deadline.

Puck Report made a lovely Instagram post that shows all the picks in every round graphically.

The Montreal Canadiens own the first overall pick in this year’s draft and are expected to take either center Shane Wright (Kingston OHL) or left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (HC TPS, Finland). The Arizona Coyotes also notably have seven of the first 45 picks.

Our readers in the United States will be able to watch the Draft on ESPN (first round) and ESPN+/NHL Network (rounds 2-7).

More from the NHL:

Order of Selection for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft The National Hockey League announced today the order of selection for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The host Montreal Canadiens own the first overall selection and a League-high 14 overall; the most picks made by a club in one year since the introduction of the 7-round draft in 2005 is 13 (NY Islanders in 2006 and 2008, Florida in 2010 and Carolina in 2021). The first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be broadcast on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sportsnet, TVA Sports in Canada. Rounds 2-7 will air on NHL Network, ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, TVA Sports in Canada on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. ET.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB