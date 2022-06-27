Andre Burakovsky and Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champion merch released

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.
The Colorado Avalanche became Stanley Cup champions on Sunday after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six 2-1. Most importantly for us, Andre Burakovsky became a Stanley Cup champion for the second time.
Minutes after the buzzer sounded, 2022 Stanley Cup championship gear was released in the NHL store. You can see all of the Avs’ champs merch here.
For those of you who are Burakovsky superfans, there are customizable Stanley Cup champion jerseys and customizable Stanley Cup Final jerseys available (they are going fast), which you can throw Dre’s 95 on the back. For those of you more on a budget, you can also customize a Stanley Cup champion t-shirt.
There are also signed Burakovsky autographed pucks and photos that are on presale. They will ship, according to the NHL Shop, “within 91 business days.”
View all of Andre Burakovsky’s championship merch.
