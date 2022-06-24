Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The Stanley Cup will be in the building for Game Five.

The Colorado Avalanche will have an opportunity to win its first championship of the Nathan MacKinnon in front of their home fans at Ball Arena, Friday. Nazem Kadri scored the OTGWG in Game Four to give the Avs a 3-1 series lead.

Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.

Avalanche lines Still no Burakovsky. Avs lines for Game 5: Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin

Lehkonen-Kadri-Rantane

Newhook-Compher-O'Connor

Cogliano-Helm-Sturm Toews-Makar

J. Johnson-Manson

Byram-E. Johnson Kuemper — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 24, 2022

I personally am a fan of the Kale Dance. 🥬 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8gM0xKx3Ks — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 25, 2022

Jan Rutta with the game’s first goal. TBL 1-0. Darcy Keumper was very leaky on this goal. The @TBLightning strike first in Game 5! ⚡️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0eUBoqeTt8 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 25, 2022

Refresh frequently. We’ll be updating this article throughout the game.