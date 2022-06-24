Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 between the Avalanche and Lightning

Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 between the Avalanche and Lightning

By Ian Oland

June 24, 2022 8:05 pm

The Stanley Cup will be in the building for Game Five.

The Colorado Avalanche will have an opportunity to win its first championship of the Nathan MacKinnon in front of their home fans at Ball Arena, Friday. Nazem Kadri scored the OTGWG in Game Four to give the Avs a 3-1 series lead.

Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.

Avalanche lines

Still no Burakovsky.

Lightning lines

Stan’s rested and ready to party.

I personally am a fan of the Kale Dance.

Sportsnet’s intro 🔥

Jan Rutta with the game’s first goal. TBL 1-0.

Darcy Keumper was very leaky on this goal.

