Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The Stanley Cup will be in the building for Game Five.
The Colorado Avalanche will have an opportunity to win its first championship of the Nathan MacKinnon in front of their home fans at Ball Arena, Friday. Nazem Kadri scored the OTGWG in Game Four to give the Avs a 3-1 series lead.
Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.
Avalanche lines
Still no Burakovsky.
Avs lines for Game 5:
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin
Lehkonen-Kadri-Rantane
Newhook-Compher-O'Connor
Cogliano-Helm-Sturm
Toews-Makar
J. Johnson-Manson
Byram-E. Johnson
Kuemper
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 24, 2022
Lightning lines
#tblightning lines:
Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov
Killorn-Cirelli-Hagel
Colton-Paul-Perry
Maroon-Bellemare-Nash
Hedman-Rutta
McDonagh-Cernak
Sergachev-Bogosian
— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 24, 2022
Stan’s rested and ready to party.
I personally am a fan of the Kale Dance.
🥬 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8gM0xKx3Ks
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 25, 2022
Sportsnet’s intro 🔥
LET'S GOOOOO 🗣️🗣️
🎶: @blink182 | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ejiw3fov0p
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2022
Jan Rutta with the game’s first goal. TBL 1-0.
Darcy Keumper was very leaky on this goal.
The @TBLightning strike first in Game 5! ⚡️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0eUBoqeTt8
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 25, 2022
