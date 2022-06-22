Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 between the Avalanche and Lightning

What was thought to be a gimme sweep for the Avalanche is now a series. After flattening the Avs 6-2 in Game Three, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to tie the series in Game Four.

The Avalanche will get (future Capital?) Nazem Kadri back in the lineup tonight after returning from injury.

Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.

Avalanche lines Avalanche line rushes: Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Landeskog-Kadri-Nichushkin

Newhook-Compher-O'Connor

Cogliano-Sturm-Helm Toews-Makar

J. Johnson-Manson

Byram-E. Johnson Kuemper Landeskog on the second line gives Kadri a good faceoff guy to play with. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 22, 2022

Lightning lines #tblightning lines:

Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov

Killorn-Cirelli-Hagel

Colton-Paul-Perry

Maroon-Bellemare-Nash Hedman-Rutta

McDonagh-Cernak

Sergachev-Bogosian Vasilevskiy — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 22, 2022

Anthony Cirelli makes it 1-0, 36 seconds into the game. TBL 1-0. Colorado needs to stop the bleeding and fast. COMING IN HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MfmSVUuQtD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 23, 2022

Colorado ties. A strong move to the net by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon's first goal of the #StanleyCup Final ties the game! pic.twitter.com/weOTP7CgOI — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 23, 2022

Victor Hedman, WHAT an individual play. 2-1 TBL. Hedman finds the back of the net on his backhand. Keumper was off his angle and the puck beat him far side. Hedman puts the @TBLightning back in the lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ysulaNmgLO — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 23, 2022

Avs tie early in the third period. 2-2. Nico Sturm scores his first of the postseason. What a beauty!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/qJ9VxfgPek — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 23, 2022

We’re going to OVERRRRTIME. Give us your picks in the comments!

Nazem Kadri wins it. WOW. On a semi-breakaway. Nobody knew it went in. 🚨🚨 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6ATKSoveWR — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 23, 2022

Refresh frequently. We’ll be updating this article throughout the game.