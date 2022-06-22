Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 between the Avalanche and Lightning

Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 between the Avalanche and Lightning

By Ian Oland

June 22, 2022 8:12 pm

What was thought to be a gimme sweep for the Avalanche is now a series. After flattening the Avs 6-2 in Game Three, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to tie the series in Game Four.

The Avalanche will get (future Capital?) Nazem Kadri back in the lineup tonight after returning from injury.

Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.

Avalanche lines

Lightning lines

Anthony Cirelli makes it 1-0, 36 seconds into the game. TBL 1-0.

Colorado needs to stop the bleeding and fast.

Colorado ties.

A strong move to the net by Nathan MacKinnon.

Victor Hedman, WHAT an individual play. 2-1 TBL.

Hedman finds the back of the net on his backhand. Keumper was off his angle and the puck beat him far side.

Avs tie early in the third period. 2-2.

Nico Sturm scores his first of the postseason.

We’re going to OVERRRRTIME.

Nazem Kadri wins it.

WOW. On a semi-breakaway. Nobody knew it went in.

