Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final turns to Tampa, Florida, tonight for Game Three. The Avalanche, who have won 14 of 16 games in this year’s postseason, will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.
Colorado is coming off one of the most dominant Stanley Cup Final wins of all time after throttling the Bolts 7-0 at Ball Arena.
Former Capital Andre Burakovsky will not play tonight due to what is believed to be a hand injury that he suffered during the seond period of Game Two. Brayden Point will not suit up for the Lightning.
Avalanche lines
Avalanche line rushes:
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin
Lehkonen-Compher-Rantanen
Cogliano-Helm-O'Connor
Newhook-Sturm-NAK
Toews-Makar
J. Johnson-Manson
Byram-E. Johnson
Kuemper
Nicolas Aube-Kubel is in for the injured Andre Burakovsky.
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 20, 2022
Lightning lines
#tblightning lines:
Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov
Killorn-Cirelli-Hagel
Perry-Paul-Colton
Maroon-Bellemare-Nash
Hedman-Rutta
McDonagh-Cernak
Sergachev-Bogosian
Vasilevskiy
— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 20, 2022
Gabe Landeskog gives the Avs an early 1-0 lead.
.@GabeLandeskog92's 10th goal of the #StanleyCup Playoffs gives the @Avalanche a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/Lldrw7xV45
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 21, 2022
Cirelli ties it up with an unintentionally beautiful play on a rush to the net.
The Anthony Cirelli show! 🤩#StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/DHnrx52WYZ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022
Tampa Bay has its first lead of the series.
Palat finishes backdoor.
What a pretty play from Stamkos and Palat. 🤩
The @TBLightning take their first lead in the #StanleyCup Final series! pic.twitter.com/PFlXdCZaVq
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022
Nick Paul returns from injury to give the Bolts a 3-1 lead.
NICK PAUL. TOUGH. 💪#StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/689woScAY1
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022
Landeskog scores his 2nd PPG of the game. 3-2 TB.
Landeskog x2 🚨🚨#StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ueQhPLbQfO
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022
TB pours it on. 6-2.
