Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 between the Avalanche and Lightning

By Ian Oland

June 20, 2022 7:56 pm

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final turns to Tampa, Florida, tonight for Game Three. The Avalanche, who have won 14 of 16 games in this year’s postseason, will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.

Colorado is coming off one of the most dominant Stanley Cup Final wins of all time after throttling the Bolts 7-0 at Ball Arena.

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky will not play tonight due to what is believed to be a hand injury that he suffered during the seond period of Game Two. Brayden Point will not suit up for the Lightning.

Avalanche lines

Lightning lines

Gabe Landeskog gives the Avs an early 1-0 lead.

Cirelli ties it up with an unintentionally beautiful play on a rush to the net.

Tampa Bay has its first lead of the series.

Palat finishes backdoor.

Nick Paul returns from injury to give the Bolts a 3-1 lead.

Landeskog scores his 2nd PPG of the game. 3-2 TB.

TB pours it on. 6-2.

