Capitals re-sign Brett Leason to two-year deal

The Washington Capitals announced their first re-signing of the offseason, Monday.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced that the team had come to terms with forward prospect Brett Leason. Leason, 23, earned a two-year, one-way contract that will pay him $1.55 million over the life of the deal. Leason will get $750,000 in 2022-23 and $800,000 in 2023-24.

Leason completed his entry-level contract this season and was set to be a restricted free agent.

Leason was one of the biggest surprises of the Capitals’ season. Due to a malady of injuries at the NHL level, the Capitals called Leason up from Hershey. The right winger made his NHL debut against the Arizona Coyotes in late October. Leason’s two-way game synced well with Peter Laviolette’s system and he ended up playing 36 games in the regular season.

Leason was a second round pick of the Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft – the same year they selected Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas in the first and third rounds respectively.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-sign Brett Leason ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Leason to a two-year, $1.55 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason’s one-way contract will pay him $750,000 in 2022-23 and $800,000 in 2023-24. Leason, 23, recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Leason made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season ranked third among Capitals rookies in games played. The 6’5”, 218-pound forward also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on May 5 in Game 2 of the First Round at Florida. In addition, Leason recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 31 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL). Leason appeared in two of Hershey’s playoff games, recording one goal. In 114 career AHL career games with Hershey, Leason has recorded 47 points (18g, 29a). The Capitals selected Leason with their second-round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB