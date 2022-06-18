Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 between the Avalanche and Lightning

Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 between the Avalanche and Lightning

By Ian Oland

June 18, 2022 7:59 pm

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are back for Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final after a three-day break. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game One to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead in the series.

Avalanche lines

Lightning lines

Burakovsky to Nichushkin for the game’s first goal. 1-0 COL.

Josh Manson makes it 2-0 COL.

Where was Tampa’s defense here? Yeesh.

ANDRE SCORED AGAIN!!

Not a great first period for the Lightning

4-0 Avs. Nichushkin.

Darren Helm makes it 5-0.

Cale Makar. 6-0.

Another one from Cale. 7-0.

