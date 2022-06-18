Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are back for Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final after a three-day break. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.
Former Capital Andre Burakovsky scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game One to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead in the series.
Avalanche lines
Avalanche warm ups:
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin
Burakovsky-Compher-Rantanen
Lehkonen-Helm-O'Connor
Cogliano-Sturm-Newhook
Toews-Makar
J. Johnson-Manson
Byram-E. Johnson
Kuemper
Nicolas Aube-Kubel sits. Andrew Cogliano (finger surgery) is in.
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 18, 2022
Lightning lines
#tblightning lines:
Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov
Killorn-Cirelli-Hagel
Colton-Point-Paul
Maroon-Bellemare-Perry
Hedman-Rutta
McDonagh-Cernak
Sergachev-Bogosian
Vasilevskiy
— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 18, 2022
Burakovsky to Nichushkin for the game’s first goal. 1-0 COL.
CHOO CHOO. 🚆#StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/rlAIDHXXUT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2022
Josh Manson makes it 2-0 COL.
Where was Tampa’s defense here? Yeesh.
Buzz buzz buzz.
Boys are BUZZIN#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OcAY3iNzXi
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 19, 2022
Everyone is mad at me for tweeting this.
BUT IMAGINE IT?!
Imagine a Capitals first line of Andre Burakovsky – Filip Forsberg – Jakub Vrana
— RMNB (@rmnb) June 19, 2022
omg
ANDRE SCORED AGAIN!!
Okay go off, @Avalanche. 🥵#StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/M910BG4nrw
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2022
Not a great first period for the Lightning
Avalanche goals = 3
Lightning shots = 2 #StanleyCup
— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) June 19, 2022
4-0 Avs. Nichushkin.
Looking at that Nichushkin second goal like 👀 #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1qjMj2Rcvg
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 19, 2022
Darren Helm makes it 5-0.
Darren. Freaking. Helm.
5-0#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/DDPMnssHye
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 19, 2022
Cale Makar. 6-0.
Another one from Cale. 7-0.
