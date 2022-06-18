Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are back for Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final after a three-day break. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game One to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead in the series.

Avalanche lines Avalanche warm ups: Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin

Burakovsky-Compher-Rantanen

Lehkonen-Helm-O'Connor

Cogliano-Sturm-Newhook Toews-Makar

J. Johnson-Manson

Byram-E. Johnson Kuemper Nicolas Aube-Kubel sits. Andrew Cogliano (finger surgery) is in. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 18, 2022

Lightning lines #tblightning lines:

Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov

Killorn-Cirelli-Hagel

Colton-Point-Paul

Maroon-Bellemare-Perry Hedman-Rutta

McDonagh-Cernak

Sergachev-Bogosian Vasilevskiy — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 18, 2022

Josh Manson makes it 2-0 COL.

Where was Tampa’s defense here? Yeesh.

Everyone is mad at me for tweeting this. BUT IMAGINE IT?! Imagine a Capitals first line of Andre Burakovsky – Filip Forsberg – Jakub Vrana — RMNB (@rmnb) June 19, 2022

Not a great first period for the Lightning Avalanche goals = 3

Lightning shots = 2 #StanleyCup — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) June 19, 2022

4-0 Avs. Nichushkin.

Looking at that Nichushkin second goal like 👀 #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1qjMj2Rcvg — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 19, 2022

Cale Makar. 6-0.

Another one from Cale. 7-0.

