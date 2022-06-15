Live blog: Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup between the Avalanche and Lightning

Hey, you! The Stanley Cup Final begins tonight. The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to begin their effort to three-peat while the Colorado Avalanche will try to win their first championship of the Nathan MacKinnon Era. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky (#95 on the Avs) is back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2018. Burkie hopes to write his own story with the Avs where he is one of the team’s top forwards.

This is our first live blog since the Capitals were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the first round. So please love and cherish it and comment lots and lots.

Here’s our (and Keith Aucoin and Keith, a coin’s) predictions.

Avalanche lines No Kadri due to injury. Kuemper returns to the net. #Avs line rushes ahead of Game 1 of the #StanleyCup: Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin

Burakovsky-Compher-Rantanen

Lehkonen-Helm-O'Connor

Newhook-Sturm-NAK Toews-Makar

J. Johnson-Manson

Byram-E. Johnson Kuemper

Francouz Sturm in the lineup. Kuemper in the net. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 15, 2022

The NHL’s promo of the ’22 SCF

Gabriel Landeskog scores the first goal of the Final. 1-0 COL. It’s the captain’s ninth goal of this year’s postseason. Gabriel Landeskog gets the first goal of the #StanleyCup Final! 🚨#GoAvsGo | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/X2Qfdqlh7s — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022

Nichuskin makes it 2-0 less than two minutes later. This is the first five-hole goal Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up in the 2022 playoffs. HOLY MOLY. CHOO-CHOO! 🚂 🚨#StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/boNQQeLOi3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022

Tampa on the board via a weird Nick Paul goal. 2-1 COL. Avs’ defenseman Erik Johnson touches the puck and Darcy Kuemper overcommitted before Nick Paul scored on a rush from the crease. The Lightning get one back off the Nick Paul beauty ⚡️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2O8jBHpawJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2022

Avs score on the 5-on-3. 3-1 COL. Artturi Lehkonen redirects Rantanen’s slap pass past Vasilevskiy. The goals don't stop coming 🤯 3-1 Avalanche in the late 1st #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Xkvrd5JqQ2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2022

Kucherov finds Palat to narrow the Avs’ lead to 3-2. What a dangle by Kuch. Nikita Kucherov is a wizard 🪄#StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/WPqOqbntHu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022

Sergachev ties it up on the very next shift. Wow. 48 seconds later. The Lightning are back-to-back champs for a reason. Never count out the defending champs 😤 WE. ARE. TIED. #StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/cuHFpgsld0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022

Refresh frequently. We’ll be updating this article throughout the game.