Live blog: Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup between the Avalanche and Lightning

By Ian Oland

June 15, 2022 8:01 pm

Hey, you! The Stanley Cup Final begins tonight. The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to begin their effort to three-peat while the Colorado Avalanche will try to win their first championship of the Nathan MacKinnon Era. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky (#95 on the Avs) is back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2018. Burkie hopes to write his own story with the Avs where he is one of the team’s top forwards.

This is our first live blog since the Capitals were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the first round. So please love and cherish it and comment lots and lots.

Here’s our (and Keith Aucoin and Keith, a coin’s) predictions.

Avalanche lines

No Kadri due to injury. Kuemper returns to the net.

Lightning lines

The NHL’s promo of the ’22 SCF

Gabriel Landeskog scores the first goal of the Final. 1-0 COL.

It’s the captain’s ninth goal of this year’s postseason.

Nichuskin makes it 2-0 less than two minutes later.

This is the first five-hole goal Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up in the 2022 playoffs. HOLY MOLY.

Tampa on the board via a weird Nick Paul goal. 2-1 COL.

Avs’ defenseman Erik Johnson touches the puck and Darcy Kuemper overcommitted before Nick Paul scored on a rush from the crease.

Avs score on the 5-on-3. 3-1 COL.

Artturi Lehkonen redirects Rantanen’s slap pass past Vasilevskiy.

Kucherov finds Palat to narrow the Avs’ lead to 3-2.

What a dangle by Kuch.

Sergachev ties it up on the very next shift. Wow.

48 seconds later.

The Lightning are back-to-back champs for a reason.

Burakovsky wins it in overtime!!!!!!!

Way to go, champ!

