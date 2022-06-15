Live blog: Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup between the Avalanche and Lightning

Hey, you! The Stanley Cup Final begins tonight. The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to begin their effort to three-peat while the Colorado Avalanche will try to win their first championship of the Nathan MacKinnon Era. Puck drop is at 8 PM on ABC.
Former Capital Andre Burakovsky (#95 on the Avs) is back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2018. Burkie hopes to write his own story with the Avs where he is one of the team’s top forwards.
This is our first live blog since the Capitals were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the first round. So please love and cherish it and comment lots and lots.
Here’s our (and Keith Aucoin and Keith, a coin’s) predictions.
Avalanche lines
No Kadri due to injury. Kuemper returns to the net.
#Avs line rushes ahead of Game 1 of the #StanleyCup:
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Nichushkin
Burakovsky-Compher-Rantanen
Lehkonen-Helm-O'Connor
Newhook-Sturm-NAK
Toews-Makar
J. Johnson-Manson
Byram-E. Johnson
Kuemper
Francouz
Sturm in the lineup. Kuemper in the net.
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 15, 2022
Lightning lines
#Bolts pregame lines and D-pairings:
Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov
Hagel-Cirelli-Killorn
Paul-Point-Colton
Maroon-Bellemare-Perry
Hedman-Rutta
McDonagh-Cernak
Sergachev-Bogosian#TBLvsCOL
— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) June 15, 2022
The NHL’s promo of the ’22 SCF
Gabriel Landeskog scores the first goal of the Final. 1-0 COL.
It’s the captain’s ninth goal of this year’s postseason.
Gabriel Landeskog gets the first goal of the #StanleyCup Final! 🚨#GoAvsGo | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/X2Qfdqlh7s
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022
Nichuskin makes it 2-0 less than two minutes later.
This is the first five-hole goal Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up in the 2022 playoffs. HOLY MOLY.
CHOO-CHOO! 🚂 🚨#StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/boNQQeLOi3
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022
Tampa on the board via a weird Nick Paul goal. 2-1 COL.
Avs’ defenseman Erik Johnson touches the puck and Darcy Kuemper overcommitted before Nick Paul scored on a rush from the crease.
The Lightning get one back off the Nick Paul beauty ⚡️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2O8jBHpawJ
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2022
Avs score on the 5-on-3. 3-1 COL.
Artturi Lehkonen redirects Rantanen’s slap pass past Vasilevskiy.
The goals don't stop coming 🤯
3-1 Avalanche in the late 1st #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Xkvrd5JqQ2
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2022
Kucherov finds Palat to narrow the Avs’ lead to 3-2.
What a dangle by Kuch.
Nikita Kucherov is a wizard 🪄#StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/WPqOqbntHu
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022
Sergachev ties it up on the very next shift. Wow.
48 seconds later.
The Lightning are back-to-back champs for a reason.
Never count out the defending champs 😤
WE. ARE. TIED. #StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/cuHFpgsld0
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022
Burakovsky wins it in overtime!!!!!!!
Way to go, champ!
ANDRE BURAKOVSKY! THE GAME 1 OT HERO! #StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/D1DnEVkFs0
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2022
Refresh frequently. We’ll be updating this article throughout the game.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On