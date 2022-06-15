Draft Hats for every NHL team just dropped

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.
The NHL’s online shop announced ahead of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday that the new Draft Hats for every team were released.
Because these lids are popular amongst our readers, we wanted to give you a first look at this year’s design and the link to buy before they potentially get low in stock.
The Capitals’ design features the Weagle logo on navy blue and the city name, emblazoned down the fold, in a red stripe.
The other side features a silver patch that says EST. 1974. The trucker hat has white meshing in the back.
There is also a snapback and flex-fit version of the hat available too that are slightly different.
For those who buy, the lids “will be shipped no later than Friday, July 1, 2022” per the hat’s listing page as of the publishing of this article.
The rest of the NHL’s new Draft Hats for 2022 can be seen here.
What do you think of this year’s design?
