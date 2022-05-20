Evgeny Kuznetsov celebrates 30th birthday with McLaren F1 cake

Evgeny Kuznetsov turned 30-years-old on Thursday.

Like the big boy that he is, the Capitals’ first-line center got a special birthday cake that included his favorite race car team.

Video of Kuzy receiving his cake was posted by Varvara Orlova on her Instagram Story.

The F1-themed cake includes the logo of the McLaren Racing team which features drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. There is also a Mercedes logo at the top of the cake.

It’s unclear if Kuznetsov joined fellow Russian teammates, Alex Ovechkin and Alex Alexeyev, in returning back to his home country this week. There’s scant information available, but Kuzy was tagged in a photo with an HC Dinamo development coach in Kurganovo, Russia, earlier in the week. Though it could be an old photo.

During Breakdown Day on Sunday, Kuznetsov said he was unsure how he’d spend his summer after the Capitals were eliminated.

“I have no idea,” Kuznetsov said. “Some people do have plans. My plans was to go play Game Seven and go from there. My daughter have to finish the school on June 10 and then we’ll see.”

Screenshot: @varvara_41791