TJ Oshie asks in on proposed hockey shootout between Tom Brady and LeBron James

TJ Oshie wants in on what could be an epic shootout between two of the greatest athletes in sports history.
During a LeBron James Q/A on Twitter Monday, Tom Brady asked the four-time NBA champion who would win in a five-round ice hockey shootout.
You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins? https://t.co/Xe0h0ZKngS
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 17, 2022
James voted himself, but admitted he’d probably not be able to skate during his attempts.
me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022
Within hours, Oshie piped in to try and make the challenge happen in real life.
Can I get in on this? @TomBrady @KingJames https://t.co/BP3Qhjvx5t
— TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 17, 2022
So far Oshie’s tweet has nearly 8,000 likes but has not received a response from the superstar quarterback or small forward.
Per NHL Stats, Oshie has the fourth-most shootout goals in NHL history (47) and is a career 49 percent shooter — tops amongst players who have scored 30 shootout goals or more all time. And oh yeah, he also single-handedly beat the Russians in the shootout during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, earning a shoutout from then President Obama. So if 77 got involved, my money would be on him unless the pucks were deflated or something.
Other great replies include:
Winner gets to be on the next cover
— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) May 17, 2022
We can set this up
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 17, 2022
10/10 would watch
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 17, 2022
We’ve got the current odds at:
Tom Brady -125
LeBron James +110
— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 17, 2022
Gonna be a bit longer than 5 rounds if y’all have Otter in net. pic.twitter.com/FOkeZz9FH0
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 17, 2022
