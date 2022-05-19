Home / News / TJ Oshie asks in on proposed hockey shootout between Tom Brady and LeBron James

TJ Oshie asks in on proposed hockey shootout between Tom Brady and LeBron James

By Ian Oland

May 19, 2022 7:32 pm

TJ Oshie wants in on what could be an epic shootout between two of the greatest athletes in sports history.

During a LeBron James Q/A on Twitter Monday, Tom Brady asked the four-time NBA champion who would win in a five-round ice hockey shootout.

James voted himself, but admitted he’d probably not be able to skate during his attempts.

Within hours, Oshie piped in to try and make the challenge happen in real life.

So far Oshie’s tweet has nearly 8,000 likes but has not received a response from the superstar quarterback or small forward.

Per NHL Stats, Oshie has the fourth-most shootout goals in NHL history (47) and is a career 49 percent shooter — tops amongst players who have scored 30 shootout goals or more all time. And oh yeah, he also single-handedly beat the Russians in the shootout during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, earning a shoutout from then President Obama. So if 77 got involved, my money would be on him unless the pucks were deflated or something.

Other great replies include:

