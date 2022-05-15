Capitals players gave Connor McMichael the nickname Oilers’ fans gave Connor McDavid: ‘McJesus’

Sometimes I think Washington Capitals players are aware of inside jokes on Caps Twitter. Why? Because it sure seems like they were inspired by one that was started by fans after Connor McMichael was drafted by the team.

Let me explain. Sunday, during Capitals Breakdown Day, Alex Ovechkin spoke about some of the team’s prospects that he was impressed with.

“We can see how young guys step up this year through all the injuries,” Ovechkin said. “It’s good for us, McJesus (Connor McMichael), Ax (Axel Jonsson-Fjallby), they’re growing up and they will help us for next year for sure.”

Ovechkin says it at the 5:54 mark of the video.

Laughing, The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir asked a bewildered Ovi if he came up with the nickname.

“Not me, I think all the team,” Ovechkin said.

This is not the first time the team has been caught calling McMichael McJesus. John Carlson did so after a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 9. Carly gave Mikey an ax as the team’s offensive player of the game.

“A lot of good things today but I think McJesus… where is he??… I think he deserves it. He’s been playing his f***ing a** off!”

McMichael’s nickname also comes in different iterations too.

Such as when Tom Wilson got in the menchies of McMichael’s season-ending goodbye post.

Tom called McMichael Jeezy.

The nickname is likely a sarcastic play-off the nickname Edmonton Oilers’ fans gave Connor McDavid for being the second coming and Capitals fans joking on social media that McMichael was The Best Connor Mc In The NHL.

“Alright, which one of you said i’m not the best Connor Mc- in the league?” pic.twitter.com/8UO7TF5qYL — EA of tPHP (@TjBlowshie) October 26, 2021

congratulations to connor mcmichael who is inarguably the best connor mc in the nhl today pic.twitter.com/A22VbGScdS — RMNB (@rmnb) January 13, 2022

other nhlers: at the beach, in florida, partying in vegas, apparently visiting alcatraz if ur morgan geekie the BEST connor mc: just hanging with the fam in the snow skating like always :)) pic.twitter.com/7zTGPYg5nX — mol 🧸 (@molfully) February 7, 2022

So in conclusion, Connor McMichael is so good he stole the nickname from a two-time Hart Trophy winner.

