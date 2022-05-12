Game Six of the Capitals-Panthers series will have a slightly later start time

The Washington Capitals collapsed against the Florida Panthers in Game Five, giving up five unanswered goals. They now trail in their first-round series three games to two and face elimination in Game Six.

But the good news is that Game Six is at home and will be in front of Caps faithful. Perhaps they can will them to victory?

Panthers-Capitals Game 6 set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13. https://t.co/OIXJGoIgFf pic.twitter.com/mvLneehnCq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2022

The game will be aired on NBC Sports Washington and TBS nationally.

Here’s the full press release:

Panthers-Capitals Game 6 Set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13 NEW YORK (May 11, 2022) – The National Hockey League today announced that the start time for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13, in Washington. In the U.S. the game will be televised on TBS. In Canada, the game will be televised on SN360 and TVA Sports. For the complete Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, visit NHL.com/schedule.

Who’s going?

Headline photo: @pennybacker/Twitter