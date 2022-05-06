Home / News / Bruins penalty box attendant leaves game on stretcher after glass breaks and falls on him

By Ian Oland

May 6, 2022 11:16 pm

The third game of the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes’ first-round series was stopped for several minutes during the second period after a scary incident in a TD Garden penalty box.

A pane of plexiglass broke as fans celebrated a David Pastrnak power-play goal and fell on Boston timeout coordinator Joe Foley.

According to the TNT telecast, Foley was briefly knocked out after the glass struck him. Trainers from both teams rushed to Foley’s aid before helping him off the ice via a stretcher.

On social media, the Boston Bruins wished Foley well.

According to a report from the Boston Globe’s Matt Porter, Foley was doing fine and taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that “We send out our well-wishes that the gentleman’s fine.”

The Bruins’ won the game 4-2. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1.

Screenshot: TNT

