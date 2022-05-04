TJ Oshie gave the Capitals the lead in Game One and Nationals’ Juan Soto hit a dinger at virtually the same time

DC Sports synergy is a thing, y’all.

Last night, at nearly the same time, the Washington Capitals took the lead late in the third period in their first game of the postseason, and Washington Nationals’ superstar Juan Soto hit a home run in a blowout win over the Colorado Rockies.

Nicklas Backstrom recorded the primary assist on Oshie's goal, his franchise-leading 73rd career playoff assist. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 4, 2022

Juan Soto solo Home Run at a 104.3 MPH exit velo with a 29 degree launch angle that traveled 414 feet. 💣 — Talk Nats ⚾ (@TalkNats) May 4, 2022

Oshie’s goal came in the third period with 10:37 remaining and would stand up as the game-winning goal.

“Typical Nicky fashion,” Oshie said postgame, “sauced it through a guy’s legs and right on my tape. I just redirected it, didn’t see it go in so he had to come tell me that we scored.”

Meanwhile, Soto hit a 414 foot home run off German Marquez to extend the Nationals’ lead to 5-1.

The Nationals went on to win 10-2.

After the game, the Capitals and (the maybe someday owned-by-Ted Leonsis) Nationals congratulated themselves on Twitter.

it was, wasn't it? — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 4, 2022

Indeed.

Screenshot: @Nationals/Twitter