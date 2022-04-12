Report: Ted Leonsis in talks to buy the Washington Nationals

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the Lerner family is exploring selling the Washington Nationals MLB franchise.

On Tuesday, Jason Bishop of the Sports Junkies radio program said that Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has had discussions with the Lerners to buy the team.

Bishop said Leonsis could be “first in line” to buy the Nationals.

“I’m not saying it’s imminent,” Bishop said on the Sports Junkies show on Tuesday. “I’m just saying I was told that there have been discussions between the Lerners and Ted [Leonsis].”

Bishop did not name his source but said it “someone who used to work with the Nats.”

There is an establishing working relationship between Leonsis and the Lerners. Mark Lerner, managing principal owner and vice chairman of the Nats, is also a partner at Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group behind the Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics.

Owning a baseball franchise was left out of Leonsis’s to-do list in his 2010 book, The Business of Happiness. Leonsis names just basketball, hockey and football on that item, which is checked off.