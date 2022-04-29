Capitals forget how to play hockey again against the Islanders: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took their second consecutive ugly loss to the New York Islanders and now will need help from the Columbus Blue Jackets if they want to avoid the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.
One of the worst games of the season?
In the last four periods – all vs. NYI – the #Caps have surrendered four PPGs and a shorty.
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 28, 2022
