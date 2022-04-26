Home / News / Peter Laviolette arrives to game in sweatsuit while rest of team wears suits

Peter Laviolette arrives to game in sweatsuit while rest of team wears suits

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 26, 2022 6:02 pm

In what may be my favorite revelation of the Capitals’ 2021-22 season, head coach Peter Laviolette arrived to Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders wearing a sweatsuit. The rest of the players, adhering to a strict team dress code, arrived in suits.

We learned this after NBC Sports Washington posted a video of Laviolette and Tom Wilson interacting with team dog Biscuit outside the locker room.

The sweatsuit is the same sweatsuit Laviolette was wearing at the Capitals morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Very head-coach-y and bloggerish. Coach, you’re hired!

The rest of the players, as documented by the team and Biscuit (the dexterity in his paws is incredible), arrived looking like they were managers, ready to tackle eight hours of business meetings and hundreds of TPS reports.

The NHL requires players to dress their finest unless given freedom by the people above them. Per an Emily Kaplan ESPN story from September 2021:

Exhibit 14, Paragraph 5 of the CBA reads: “Players are required to wear jackets, ties and dress pants to all Club games and while traveling to and from such games unless otherwise specified by the Head Coach or General Manager.”

The Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams who have ditched a dress code this season for varying reasons.

But now we know. Lavy arrives in whatever and changes into a suit before the game at Capital One Arena. I kinda love it.

Screenshot: @NBCSCapitals/Twitter

, ,