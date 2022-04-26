Capitals honor Alex Ovechkin with precious pregame ceremony after becoming third greatest goal-scorer in NHL history

The Washington Capitals honored Alex Ovechkin ahead of its final home game of the season against the New York Islanders. The ceremony was to salute Ovi for passing Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovi scored his 767th career goal on March 15 against the Islanders.

Capitals majority owner Ted Leonsis joined Ovechkin on the ice in a snazzy red, white, and blue jacket as the team played a precious retrospective video that included shoutouts from NHL greats, Ovi’s parents, and the Ovechkin family. Afterward, Ovi was presented a painting that was nearly destroyed before the ceremony even began.

Ovechkin did not play in the actual game due to an upper-body injury.

Hockey Hall of Famers Marcel Dionne, Brett Hull, and Jaromir Jagr — the three players Ovechkin passed on the goals list this season — saluted the Capitals captain in the video.

But the most emotional moments came shortly after when Ovechkin’s entire family extended their congratulations.

“Hi, son, honey,” Tatyana Ovechkina said in the video. “You are such a wonderful person. Your dad and I are so proud of you. We love you so much. We wish you all the very best. The most important thing is good health so that everything turns out for you the way you want.”

Mikhail Ovechkin, Ovi’s dad, added, “I want to thank all the Caps fans and the Caps organization for supporting Alex Ovechkin and wish everyone good health, happiness, and all the very best. Thank you very much!”

“Congratulations my love,” Nastya Ovechkina said. “We’re so proud of you.”

Sergei, Ovi’s son, pumped his fist and yelled, “Good job, Papa!” Ilya, the couple’s youngest son, mimicked Sergei.

During the video, Ovechkin also made an appearance on the jumbotron.

It wasn’t to congratulate himself but to thank fans for all their support.

Ovechkin’s former coach whom he won his only Stanley Cup with, Barry Trotz, came out on the New York Islanders’ bench to watch.

The most dramatic part of the ceremony may have been in the moment before the video aired however. The Tony Harris painting that the Capitals were giving to Ovi fell off its tripod, hitting Ovechkin in the back of the legs and falling onto the ice. Ovechkin turned towards Leonsis and laughed.

Fans who attended the game received a nifty commemorative sign celebrating Ovechkin’s milestone.

“It’s a pretty cool moment for me, for the organization, for the fans, for my family,” Ovechkin said.

In his 17th season with the club… 🔹 Moved four spots on all-time goals list

🔹 Set the all-time PPG record

🔹 Ninth career 50-goal season

🔹 Oldest player to score 50g in a season

🔹 Named to 12th career All-Star Game Simply #Gr8

