Tom Wilson threw a hit that almost made Barrett Hayton video game double jump into the Capitals bench

Much of Friday night’s game between the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes was about as entertaining as staring at a ceiling fan. One moment that sparked at least a little bit of joy came from Tom Wilson.

Wilson cracked Vegas forward Evgenii Dadonov into next week a couple of days ago and followed it up with something similar to Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton.

Tommy Town Express pic.twitter.com/5j5a7Uo5JR — x – Minister of tom wilson propaganda (@Forbzzilla) April 23, 2022

Hayton plays the puck deep into the Capitals’ defensive zone and sees the Wilson freight train coming. He braces for impact and then leaps to try and avoid some of the contact but all it does is give Tom runway for takeoff. Hayton gets sent flying almost directly into the Caps bench and this is the part where you insert the Mario jump sound file.

The almost video game-esque unintentional double jump saw Ilya Samsonov and Dmitry Orlov having to dodge Hayton’s flying stick and prepare to potentially catch a human falling from the sky during a hockey game.

Earlier in the evening, Wilson got a visit from this very good boy named Shiloh which surely provided him with the motivation needed to send an adult almost into space.

Shiloh was very happy to see the Caps and says thank you for the puck Mr Nick Jensen 😊 — Kathy Boyer (@MyLabbyLove) April 23, 2022

Screenshot via Bally Sports Arizona