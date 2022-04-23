Capitals wrap up successful season-long road trip with mind-numbingly boring win in Arizona: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got the job done in Arizona against the league-worst Coyotes and that’s about all you can say about that game. The win gave the Caps a 3-1-1 record on their five-game road trip.
Time to play hockey at regular people hours again.
The Capitals conclude their season-long five-game road trip with a 3-1-1 record. Washington is 9-1-2 in their last 12 road games and have a 25-8-6 road record this season. The Capitals lead the NHL in road points (56) and road points percentage (.718).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 23, 2022
