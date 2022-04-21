NHL announces 2022 Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 PM

The NHL announced in a release Wednesday that the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, NJ, studio on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 PM ET.

Coverage of the event will take place on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States as well as Sportsnet, SN NOW, and TVA Sports in Canada.

The 2022 #NHLDraft Lottery will be held Tuesday, May 10, at @NHLNetwork’s studio and will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. ET on @ESPN, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, SN NOW and @TVASports. Changes to the Draft Lottery format take effect this season. Details: https://t.co/Ki3Us6Cl6s pic.twitter.com/j7Whyf4FjQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 20, 2022

The league made a handful of changes to its lottery process in March of last year. The primary change imposed was a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the draws. So, only the top eleven seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection.

The draft lottery odds for the first draw are the following:

Note: The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the second draw, based on which team wins the first.

As of right now, the Arizona Coyotes are the best-positioned team to receive the first overall selection as they are last in the NHL with 50 points from 77 games.

Here’s the full release from the league:

2022 NHL Draft Lottery Set for Tuesday, May 10 New Odds Announced Following Addition of 32nd Member Club; Central Scouting’s Final Rankings to Be Released Thursday, May 5; 2022 NHL Scouting Combine to Be Held Friday, May 29 – Saturday, June 4 NEW YORK (April 20, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery, used to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, will be held Tuesday, May 10, at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio. The event will be broadcast live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports. Participants in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will include all teams that do not qualify for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams). REMINDER: The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format on March 23, 2021. Among the changes taking effect this season, there will be a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. More information on the history of the Draft Lottery, including year-by-year results, odds and formats, is available on Records.NHL.com. The 14 teams not selected in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2022 NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points. NHL Central Scouting will release its final rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday, May 5. Click here to view the mid-season rankings. The 2022 NHL Scouting Combine, showcasing the top draft-eligible North American and international prospects, will be held from May 29 – June 4 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. The 2022 NHL Draft will take place at Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, over two days. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, July 7, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Friday, July 8.

Headline photo via NHL