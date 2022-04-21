Capitals to honor Alex Ovechkin with pregame ceremony on April 26 for passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list

The Washington Capitals will honor Alex Ovechkin for passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list before they play the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 26.

According to a release, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis will be on the ice for the pregame ceremony to salute the Capitals legend. Ovi will also receive a special gift from the organization.

All fans in attendance will have an opportunity to pick up a “Commemorative 3rd All-Time banner featuring milestones from Ovechkin’s career.”

The Capitals will host the team's annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by @budlight on Sunday, April 24 and hold a pre-game ceremony to honor Alex Ovechkin's historic season on Tuesday, April 26. Both games will feature a giveaway item for all fans in attendance.#ALLCAPS — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 21, 2022

The Great Eight scored the goal to pass Jagr against the Islanders on March 15. He passed him in 477 fewer games played and is now the NHL’s all-time European goal scorer. Only Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) remain for him to track down.

Two days before the ceremony to celebrate Ovechkin’s achievement will be Fan Appreciation Night at the rink when the Caps take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All fans in attendance that night will receive a “poster featuring Capitals players Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson wearing the Blue W jersey.” Select posters will feature a sticker on the back indicating that you have won a signed Capitals puck, which can be “redeemed at the Fan Appreciation table at section 108.”

There will also be concourse activities, alumni meet and greets, in-game activities, prize pack giveaways, and special offers at the Capitals Team Store.

More from the Capitals on both nights:

Fan Appreciation Night to Take Place April 24; Ovechkin Ceremony April 26 The Washington Capitals announced today details surrounding the organization’s Sunday, April 24, Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light and a Tuesday, April 26 pre-game ceremony in honor of Alex Ovechkin passing Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list and historic 2021-22 campaign. April 24 – Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Bud Light The Capitals will host the team’s annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light on Sunday, April 24, when the team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. Fan appreciation is a longstanding Capitals tradition that recognizes fans for their support throughout the season. All fans in attendance will receive a poster featuring Capitals players Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson wearing the Blue W jersey. The poster was created by lifelong Washington, D.C.,-based Capitals fan Jonathan Bruns. Fans should check the back of their poster for a sticker indicating they’ve won a signed Capitals puck, which can be redeemed at the Fan Appreciation table at section 108. Concourse activities will feature a photo booth at sections 116/117 and opportunities to win exclusive prizes at the prize wheels located at sections 109 and 402. In addition, Capitals alumni Peter Bondra, Brent Johnson, Craig Laughlin, Alan May, and Paul Mulvey will participate in a pregame meet and greet courtesy of the Washington Capitals Alumni Association sponsored by Bud Light at the Caesars Sportsbook from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Throughout the game, attendees will be selected to participate in a variety of in-game activities, with a chance to win additional prizes such as autographed Caps gear, speakers, headphones, television, Bud Light coolers filled with Capitals swag and more. Capitals social channels will encourage fans to tweet their seat location during the April 24 game for the chance to win a prize pack. Follow the team’s official Twitter account, @Capitals, for more information on April 24. As a thank you to Capitals fans for supporting the team all season, fans will also be rewarded with special offers at the Capitals Team Store. Authentic Pro gear will be 40% off, and there will also be a Game Legend T-Shirt available for $17.99 (regularly $29.99). April 26 – Alex Ovechkin Pre-Game Ceremony Before concluding the 2021-22 regular season, the Capitals will host a pre-game ceremony on Tuesday, April 26, prior to hosting the New York Islanders to honor Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin for passing Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. During the ceremony, Ovechkin will receive a special gift from the organization. Ted Leonsis, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment will join Ovechkin on the ice for the ceremony. All fans in attendance will receive a Commemorative 3rd All-Time banner featuring milestones from Ovechkin’s career. In addition, fans are encouraged to visit sections 407-409 to view an Ovechkin tribute display which features a career timeline, goal milestones, and accomplishments over the years. Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal against the New York Islanders on March 15 at Capital One Arena to pass Jagr for sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin passed Jagr in 477 fewer games played and is now the NHL’s all-time European goal scorer. In what proved to be a historic 2021-22 season, Ovechkin passed, Jagr, Marcel Dionne (731) and Brett Hull (741) on the all-time goals list and now only trails Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Headline photo courtesy of @CamaroWRX