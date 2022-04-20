Capitals First Round playoff tickets go on sale Thursday

The Washington Capitals clinched a spot in the 2022 postseason a few days ago. Now comes the fun part: supporting them at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals announced that First Round playoff tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 1 PM.

The Capitals are currently neck and neck with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to get out of the second wild card spot where they’d most likely face the Florida Panthers. The Capitals could also end up playing the Carolina Hurricanes or the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division bracket.

This year, the Capitals will be looking to advance past Round 1 for the first time in three seasons.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Limited Amount of Capitals First Round Playoff Tickets To Go On Sale Thursday, April 21 at 1 p.m. ARLINGTON, Va. – A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2022 Playoffs presented by Boeing will be available via Ticketmaster.com beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Game dates, times, and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at the conclusion of the regular season. Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

Headline photo: Capitals press release