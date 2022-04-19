The Washington Capitals have the day off in Las Vegas

The Washington Capitals defeated the league-best Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday.

After the game, the Capitals gave out their sharp ax and shield and Garnet Hathaway had a simple yet urgent message for his teammates.

“Let’s just get out of here,” Hathaway, who recorded his 100th career point in the game, said.

Now, we may know why.

Great win.

Now let's get out of here.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/SHTgkqJ3mH — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 19, 2022

[Editor’s note: Is that Kuzy making those noises!? Haha]

The Capitals were scheduled to practice at noon Pacific Time at T-Mobile Arena. But after the victory, Peter Laviolette canceled the skate giving his team the entire day off in Las Vegas, per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

The #Caps are off today in Las Vegas. They play the Golden Knights tomorrow night. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 19, 2022

What could go wrong?

Anyways, just because I can, let’s remember some great Capitals moments in Vegas.

Have fun today, boys! You earned it.

