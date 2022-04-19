Home / News / The Washington Capitals have the day off in Las Vegas

By Ian Oland

April 19, 2022 4:32 pm

The Washington Capitals defeated the league-best Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday.

After the game, the Capitals gave out their sharp ax and shield and Garnet Hathaway had a simple yet urgent message for his teammates.

“Let’s just get out of here,” Hathaway, who recorded his 100th career point in the game, said.

Now, we may know why.

[Editor’s note: Is that Kuzy making those noises!? Haha]

The Capitals were scheduled to practice at noon Pacific Time at T-Mobile Arena. But after the victory, Peter Laviolette canceled the skate giving his team the entire day off in Las Vegas, per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

What could go wrong?

Anyways, just because I can, let’s remember some great Capitals moments in Vegas.

Have fun today, boys! You earned it.

Headline photo: Grant Cai on Unsplash

