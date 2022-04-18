Michael Pezzetta suspended two games for illegal check to the head on TJ Oshie

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will be suspended for the next two games for an illegal check to the head on the Washington Capitals’ forward TJ Oshie.

On Sunday, the NHL announced that Pezzetta would have a hearing, meaning he could be fined or suspended a maximum of four games.

The play occurred during the third period of the Capitals’ 8-4 blowout win over the Habs. After Oshie played the puck along the boards in the Caps’ defensive zone, Pezzetta finished a check high on the forward, making direct contact to the jaw/head.

“On this play, both elements of the illegal check to the head rule are satisfied,” the DoPS video explains. “First, Oshie’s head is the main point of contact on this hit. Pezzetta hits forcefully through Oshie’s head with his right shoulder, making no meaningful contact with any other part of Oshie’s body. Second, the head contact on this play is avoidable. While Oshie does make a play on the puck, he does not change the position of his head or body just prior to contact in a way that significantly attributes to the head being the main point of contact.

“Pezzetta takes a poor angle of approach in lining up this hit, choosing to cut across the front of Oshie rather than hitting into the left shoulder or the core. If he wants to deliver this check, Pezzetta must stay low and take an angle of approach that hits through Oshie’s shoulder and core rather than one that makes the head the main point of contact.”

This is the first time Pezzetta has been suspended in the NHL, but he has faced two other suspensions in his career in the OHL and AHL for hits to the head.

The Canadian forward will forfeit $7.5k in salary.

Here’s the full NHL press release: