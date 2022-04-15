Capitals merch daily deals: 4/15/2022

Shop.NHL.com introduced a promotion called Daily Deals. The store puts one or multiple merch items massively on sale for every NHL team. So we’re presenting what’s available for the Capitals.

We figured it’d save you some money on items you want and it’s a small chip in the bucket for us. So why not post it?

RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

Friday’s Daily Deals on shop.nhl.com

Alex Ovechkin signed puck

Daily Deal: $139.99

Regular: $199.99

Tom Wilson replica jersey

Daily Deal: $118.99

Regular: $169.99

TJ Oshie youth replica jersey

Daily Deal: $69.99

Regular: $99.99

Capitals screaming eagle logo long sleeve shirt

Daily Deal: $41.99

Regular: $59.99

Youth Capitals hat with Weagle logo

Daily Deal: $13.99

Regular: $19.99

You can see all the Capitals’ daily deals on shop.nhl.com here. They last until midnight tonight.

Use the coupon code SCORE25 to get 25 percent off orders of $49 or more.