John Carlson becomes only the 17th defenseman in NHL history with four 50-assist seasons

John Carlson has been on quite the tear during this recent four-game winning streak for the Capitals. His nine points in those four games lead the team and have seen him eclipse the 60-point mark in a season for the fourth time in his career.

50 of those points this season are assists and it is also the fourth time in his career he has hit that big round number of helpers. That leaves him in some incredibly good company when it comes to the NHL’s all-time record books as he’s only the 17th defenseman to ever reach those assist totals in four separate seasons.

John Carlson has become the 17th defenseman in NHL history with four 50-assist seasons in his career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 12, 2022

The 17 names on the list are a cast of characters involved in some of the biggest moments in hockey history and all but three of them are forever enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame. It includes Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Brian Leetch, Phil Housley, Al MacInnis, Ray Bourque, Denis Potvin, Gary Suter, Larry Robinson, Borje Salming, Erik Karlsson, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy, Scott Stevens, Chris Chelios, Brad Park, and now John Carlson.

Carlson and Karlsson (no relation) are the only two active defensemen and join Gary Suter as the only three without Hall of Fame plaques…yet.

John Carlson hit the 50-assist mark for the fourth time in his NHL career. His four 50-assist seasons are tops among @Capitals defensemen and trail only Nicklas Backstrom (9x) for the most by any skater in franchise history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/vJlw3iC5CI pic.twitter.com/2JZD09JzqD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2022

The Caps’ offensive dynamo from the backend recorded his 50th assist in this year’s campaign during Tuesday’s 9-2 dismantling of the Philadelphia Flyers with this fantastic slap pass feed to TJ Oshie.

Carlson is also only one goal shy of tying his career-high of 15 he has hit twice before. The 23:47 of ice time per game he is skating is tops on the team by almost three total minutes.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB