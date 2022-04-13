Capitals absolutely obliterate Flyers in fourth victory in a row: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals made it four in a row with their gigantic 9-2 thrashing of the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. They should just do that every single game.

Bailamos.

I mean what else can I say about the overall game other than just look at the scoreboard. You all know by now what this first bullet is usually reserved for so…I mean…yea, they played a pretty fantastic overall game.

Sixteen out of the eighteen skaters the Caps dressed recorded a point in the game. Only Marcus Johansson and Nick Jensen did not. Per Caps PR, that’s the fifth instance in franchise history the Capitals have had 16 players record a point in the same game. The most recent occasion prior to this one came on January 9 of 2010 against the Atlanta Thrashers. The goal scorers that night were Mike Knuble (2), Alexander Semin (2), Nicklas Backstrom, David Steckel, Tom Poti, and Jason Chimera.

Shoutout to both Matt Irwin and Johan Larsson for scoring their first goals as members of the Capitals. Irwin’s was his first in the NHL since December 6, 2018.

With three assists in the third period, Schultz tied Nick Jensen (3a on March 8 against the Calgary Flames) and John Carlson (1g, 2a on March 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning) for the most points in a period this season by a Capital. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 13, 2022

Alex Ovechkin opened the night’s scoring with his 776th career goal and the 46th he has potted just this season. Ovi has goals in four straight games as he looks to track down his ninth career 50-goal campaign. That mark would tie him with Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons of that ilk all-time.

opened the night’s scoring with his 776th career goal and the 46th he has potted just this season. Ovi has goals in four straight games as he looks to track down his ninth career 50-goal campaign. That mark would tie him with Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons of that ilk all-time. Martin Fehervary scored his eighth goal of the season which leads all rookie defensemen in the league by three. He’s only the sixth rookie defenseman in franchise history to score eight goals in a season. The other five are Ken Klee (8 in 1995-96), Mikhail Tatarinov (8 in 1990-91), Scott Stevens (9 in 1982-83), Kevin Hatcher (9 in 1985-86), and Robert Picard (10 in 1977-78).

scored his eighth goal of the season which leads all rookie defensemen in the league by three. He’s only the sixth rookie defenseman in franchise history to score eight goals in a season. The other five are Ken Klee (8 in 1995-96), Mikhail Tatarinov (8 in 1990-91), Scott Stevens (9 in 1982-83), Kevin Hatcher (9 in 1985-86), and Robert Picard (10 in 1977-78). The last time before this that the Caps put nine goals on a team came on March 3 of 2008 against the Boston Bruins. The goal scorers in that game were Matt Cooke, Alex Ovechkin (3), Matt Bradley (2), Brooks Laich (2), Nicklas Backstrom, and Donald Brashear.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.