Alex Ovechkin scores from behind the net to tally career goal no. 776

Alex Ovechkin was one of eight different Capitals players to score against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The captain’s first-period goal opened the floodgates for the Capitals who went on to win 9-2.

The goal gave Ovechkin 46 on the season and brings him within four of his ninth 50-goal season in the NHL. If he hits the half-century mark, he would become the first 36 or older player to do so.

Ovechkin’s goal was made possible due to a heads-up defensive play by Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Russian center intercepted a Flyers pass in the Capitals’ D-zone and skated the puck towards the other end of the ice. Eventually, Ovechkin got his hands on the biscuit. Ovi muffed his first shot – it was muffin – but connected on the second, a rebound, bouncing the shot off Carter Hart’s back and in via a backhand.

Alex Ovechkin from below the goal line, because of course. pic.twitter.com/VWtgQeN78Z — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) April 12, 2022

The goal was Ovechkin’s 776th of his career. He now sits 25 behind second-place Gordie Howe and 118 behind record-holder Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin’s goal marked the 131st time he’s opened a game with a goal, tying him with Brett Hull for second place. Only Jaromir Jagr had more with 135.

Alex Ovechkin broke the ice for the @Capitals with his 131st career game-opening goal to climb another NHL all-time scoring list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/vJlw3iC5CI pic.twitter.com/jeWwZqoQC7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2022

After struggling in the middle of the season, Ovechkin is on fire again. He currently is on a four-game goal streak and has scored 14 goals in his last 18 games.

The only thing Ovechkin will likely not achieve this season is winning the Rocket Richard Trophy. Auston Matthews sits atop the leader board with 56. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl has 50 and Chris Kreider hit 50 tonight for the first time in his career.

His 50th goal of the season. No. 20, Chris. Kreider. pic.twitter.com/suq52G3XeM — x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 13, 2022

Ovechkin has nine more games this season. This should be exciting.