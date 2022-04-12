Absurd stats from the Capitals’ 9-2 win over the Flyers

I hope I don’t steal too much thunder from Chris’s numbers for the morning after post, but tonight’s win was so absurd we need to highlight some of the buck wild numbers from this game.

No matter how prepared you think you are for this post, I promise you, you’re not ready for the crazy I’m about to present.

8 That’s how many different Capitals players scored against the Flyers, including Alex Ovechkin who tallied career goal no. 776 in the first period. It was Ovi’s 46th goal of the season and the 131st time he’s opened a game with a goal. Two players scored their first goal as a Capital on Tuesday: Matt Irwin and Johan Larsson. Larry's goal was the 1️⃣st for him as a Cap and 9️⃣th for the boys on the night pic.twitter.com/QvLLKshXYd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022 Lars Eller was the only Capitals player to score twice.

16 That’s how many Capitals players tallied at least 1 point against the Flyers. 9 of those players tallied 2 points. 1 player had 3: Justin Schultz (3 assists). The only players not to get on the scoresheet were Nick Jensen, Marcus Johansson, and Ilya Samsonov. For shame! According to the Capitals PR, it’s the fifth time in franchise history the Capitals have had 16 players record a point in the same game. The last time they did it was January 9, 2010, against the Atlanta Thrashers — over 12 years ago!!!

1,223 That’s the number of days that have passed since Matt Irwin last scored a goal in the NHL. The last time the journeyman defenseman hit the back of the net was December 6, 2018, against the Vancouver Canucks. Irwin was a member of the Nashville Predators and playing under… you guessed it… Peter Laviolette. Matty Irwin! First goal as a Capital ☑️ pic.twitter.com/a2ZfzCLMKw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022

19:50 No Capitals player played more than 20 minutes and less than 10 in the game. Defenseman Nick Jensen led all players with 19:50 while Alex Ovechkin led all Capitals forwards with 18:42 TOI. Tom Wilson got the least amount of ice time with 12:26. W I L D.

17 That’s how many skaters on the Capitals got time on the power play, including every forward on the team. Only Nick Jensen did not skate while the Capitals had the man advantage. The Capitals’ fourth line — Garnet Hathaway, Nic Dowd, and Johan Larsson — all got over a minute on the PP. Larsson scored the ninth goal of the game on the PP, totally ruining our joke. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog)

4 That’s the number of times the Capitals have scored nine or more goals in a game over the last 25 years. The last time they did so was in 2008. The @Capitals scored at least nine goals in a game for just the fourth time over the past 25 years. The others: March 3, 2008 (10-2 W vs. BOS), Jan. 11, 2003 (12-2 W vs. FLA) and Feb. 3, 1999 (10-1 W vs. TBL).#NHLStats: https://t.co/vJlw3iC5CI https://t.co/uZz3KdCuvV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 13, 2022

6 That’s the number of seconds Conor Sheary had in front of the net wide open with the puck before scoring on a beleaguered Martin Jones. More on him in a bit! Ice. Cold. Shears. pic.twitter.com/3ViJiE1I6w — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022

.778 This is Martin Jones’ save percentage after replacing an injured Carter Hart (.700) to start the second period. Jones gave up 6 goals on 27 shots while Hart surrendered 3 on 10. Yuck.

-5 This was the team-worst plus-minus of Flyers defenders Kevin Connauton and Ronnie Attard in the game. 12 of 18 Flyers’ skaters finished in the negative with their plus-minus. 3 Flyers players somehow managed to be in the positive: Travis Sanheim (+1), James van Riemsdyk (+1), and Morgan Frost (+1).

10 That’s the season-high amount of PIMs Evgeny Kuznetsov had in the game after being tossed late in the third period. Kuznetsov attempted to fight Travis Konechy after Travis Sanheim got rough with Trevor van Riemsdyk and Conor Sheary. Speaking of van Riemsdyks…

2 That’s the number of van Riemsdyks that played in the game, James and Trevor. That’s also the amount of van Riemsdyks that the puck deflected off of on JVR’s second goal of the game in the third period. James van Riemsdyk scores a power-play goal against the Washington Capitals to make it 8-2 #WSHvsPHI #ALLCAPS #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/AczTMDmQiB — nopClips (@nopClips) April 13, 2022

And finally: 3,028 That’s the number of likes this Capitals tweet received at the time of publishing which mocked the Flyers. CLAPPED pic.twitter.com/bPnDLMnrCa — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022 I replied. that’s america’s ass pic.twitter.com/urTWJUXWfC — Call Me JB 🫦 (@JBfromDC89) April 13, 2022

Fun win. Let’s do it again on Thursday!

