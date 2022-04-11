Evgeni Malkin to have hearing with Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the face. Players that have hearings with DoPS can be fined or suspended for up to four games.

The play in question occurred as the second period of the Pens’ 3-2 overtime win against the Preds was wrapping up.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing this evening for Cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 11, 2022

Borowiecki was involved in a small netfront scuffle with Malkin as the puck moved up the ice. Malkin took exception to being roughed up a little by slashing Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands with force and then cross-checking the defenseman directly in the mouth. Borowiecki was bloodied on the play and was seen picking at his teeth.

Malkin was given a double minor for high-sticking on the play and Borowiecki received a slashing minor.

“The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking,” DoPS writes on NHL.com. “However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

Malkin has been suspended one other time in his 977 game career when he received a one-game punishment for a high-sticking infraction on former Caps player Michael Raffl in February of 2019.

The Pens are really testing NHL DoPS recently as Sidney Crosby escaped without punishment for his suckerpunch on Nic Dowd in the Caps recent win over the Pens in Pittsburgh.