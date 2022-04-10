Tom Wilson sets new career-high in goals, lands huge bodycheck on Brad Marchand

Tom Wilson set a new career-high in goals after scoring in both games of the Capitals’ back-to-back series this weekend. Both tallies came against East playoff teams ahead of the Capitals in the standings and at crucial moments of the games, too.

You shouldn’t call this man trash. You should call him clutch.

Wilson tied his career-high in goals (2018-19) on Saturday after scoring his 22nd goal in Pittsburgh — a location where Tom once said would be the “last place” he’d own real estate and then his boxing company went and opened its first franchise there.

Scratch my back with a hacksaw! What a goal!

The Capitals would go on to win 6-3. Wilson’s tally stood up as the game-winner – his fifth GWG of the year – which also tied his career-high from 2019-20. It had his teammates salivating.

On Sunday, Tom was back to scoar moar. In the second period against the Bruins, Wilson found a loose puck sitting in Linus Ullmark’s crease and slammed it home.

The goal officially set a new career-high (23).

Big congrats to Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) on setting a new career-best for goals in a season! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/DfvuHKXtbO — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2022

And against David Pastrnak’s team too, which feels appropriate.

Wilson also laid his oak-like lumber into Brad Marchand in the first period, crunching the Bruins’ pest into the boards.

#ALLCAPS Marchand felt that hit from Wilson pic.twitter.com/ApGRdvphsj — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 10, 2022

It was both satisfying and textbook.

Wilson’s big weekend continues his career year at age 28. Riding a huge start to the season where the Capitals’ first line was the most productive line at 5-on-5, Wilson set a new career-high in points on March 25 against the Buffalo Sabres and is now playing with house money in both goals (23) and assists (27). This year marks the first time Wilson has hit the half-century mark in points (50) and he’s trending towards not hitting 100 PIMs for the first time in his career.

y'all were amazing today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Spjpm86HqV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 10, 2022

Editor’s note: I just thought you should know, the original title of this article before I hit publish was Tom Wilson Tom Wilsons his way to a new Tom Wilson

Headline photo: @thehallepup/Instagram