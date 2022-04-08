Auston Matthews’ 56 goals sets a new single-season record by an American-born player

Auston Matthews is having an absolutely ludicrous season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward scored twice Thursday night against the Dallas Stars to give him 56 total goals in just 66 games played.

Matthews first scored a one-timer via a first-period power play to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead.

He later ended the game in overtime with this brilliant take to the net, giving Toronto the 4-3 victory.

Those 56 goals are the most an American-born player has ever scored in a single NHL season. The prior leaders were Jimmy Carson (55 in 1987-88) and Kevin Stevens (55 in 1992-93).

A historic year for Auston Matthews 🏆❄️ @AM34 The former No. 1 overall pick now has the most goals in a season by an American-born player. pic.twitter.com/sB3dN8CtKP — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2022

With his first goal against the Stars, he also set a Maple Leafs franchise record for the most goals in a single season. If the former first overall draft selection scores for Toronto against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday he will have scored 50 goals in his last 50 games.

THERE IT IS! Auston Matthews (@AM34) has set a @MapleLeafs record for the most goals in a single season. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/H4baajzKxy — NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2022

Matthews’ .85 goals per game rate this season is the best the league has seen since Mario Lemieux almost scored a full goal per game in the 1995-96 season (.99). Alex Ovechkin’s best output in terms of rate in one season comes from his 65-goal year in 2007-08 (.79).

✔️ Join elite list of first overall picks#NHLStats: https://t.co/7IgTkMFmr3 pic.twitter.com/1UO89FHvFh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 8, 2022

He currently leads Leon Draisaitl by six goals in the Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy race for the season’s top lamplighter.