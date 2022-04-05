Capitals publish video of players talking golf at practice

In what feels like one of the most self-aware promotional pushes in Capitals’ social media history, the team published a video about its players talking golf on Tuesday.

In the video, the Capitals give their pick for this week’s Masters Tournament.

the boys make their picks for #themasters pic.twitter.com/136byPJ84X — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 5, 2022

The most entertaining response was from Alex Ovechkin who needed to do some research online or something before making his pick.

“Uhhhh, who we got? Who do we have on our team? First-rounder. I will check,” Ovechkin says. Minutes later, “I’m back. Masters gonna win (Brooks) Koepka.”

The video comes days after the team’s worst performance of the season – a 5-1 shellacking by the Minnesota Wild – which inspired a players-only meeting. The Capitals, who are clinging to the second wildcard spot, have lost their last two games by a combined score of 11-2 and have lost 11 of their last 16 home games. Deadline acquisition Marcus Johansson has not been good (coming at the cost of Connor McMichael) and the team’s goaltending competition has re-opened. If the playoffs started today, Washington would face the fearsome first-place Florida Panthers.

So why is the golf video apropos? Many hockey players are golf enthusiasts and play over the summer — hence why players going golfing is used as a joke by fans when teams are eliminated from the playoffs.

Overheard walking to 7th: “Crosby’s golfing right now and we’re celebrating the Cup” — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) June 12, 2018

At least Ovechkin can go golfing now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZEy5dHlZXU — Kus (@kusqt) May 11, 2017

How about let’s not talk about golf anymore until late June, ok?