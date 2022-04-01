Radko Gudas absolutely levels Kirby Dach with massive Dmitry Orlov-esque hip check

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas delivered one of the biggest hits of this NHL season on Thursday night. The former Capital caught an unsuspecting Kirby Dach with a hip check that sent the young Blackhawks forward flying head over heels.

The rugged Czech leads the entire NHL in hits with over 300. The next closest player is 65 hits behind him.

The hit comes as Dach tries to chip and chase along the boards on a zone entry. Gudas times his check to perfection as Dach attempts to jump around him. One entire rotation later and we have a hit of the season candidate.

My goodness Radko Gudas. What a hip check pic.twitter.com/FZ8U3dyDFa — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 1, 2022

The hit coming in the form of a hip check and the result sending Dach flying through the air like a gymnast reminded many of when Dmitry Orlov made similar body contact with Matt Duchene when the latter was part of the Colorado Avalanche.

Gudas is playing on average 18:22 of ice time per game this season. That’s the most he has played since getting over 19 minutes per game with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016-17. He may only have one goal but he’s sure laying the boom.

Screenshot via Sportsnet