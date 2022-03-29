Tom Wilson celebrates 28th birthday with Capitals teammates after Hurricanes game

Tom Wilson scored his 21st goal and obliterated Brendan Smith in a fight during the Capitals’ 6-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday.

After the game, Wilson celebrated his 28th birthday with his fiancee Taylor and several of his Capitals teammates as the clock bled into midnight.

The party, which included the Capitals’ Anthony Mantha, Michal Kempny, and Martin Fehervary, was held at an unknown DC restaurant (tips, anyone?). In a video posted by Nicola, Michal Kempny’s girlfriend, Wilson can be seen in the moments before devouring the dessert portion of his dinner which comes in a pudding jar. Wilson’s birthday candle resembles what looks like to be a NASA-funded rocket.

All of the Capitals players wore white for the party.

The Capitals have five days before their next game on Sunday and two days off from practice. Happy Birthday, Tom. Hope you are having a good one, sir.