Hendrix Lapierre records five points in Acadie-Bathurst’s 11-2 blowout win over Halifax Mooseheads

Hendrix Lapierre had a huge night for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Friday as the Caps 2020 first-round draft pick scored twice and assisted on three more goals in the Titan’s 11-2 trouncing of the Halifax Mooseheads.

The five-point night was the biggest single-game scoring output of the talented center’s QMJHL career.

After a career-long point streak (15 games) that included a point in every February game for the Titan, Lapierre has struggled a bit to keep that groove going in March. He has five pointless nights in the month’s 13 games after only going pointless this season in two games prior. This scoring outburst, however, has righted some of that as he now has 11 points in his last six games.

A big factor in his production this season is his improved ability to find the back of the net with his shot. The two goals he potted against the Mooseheads give him 18 from 32 games played which is his career-high, besting his rookie season tally of 13 goals in 48 games.

The Quebec native is tied for 11th in the league when it comes to points per game with his 47 in 32 games played. Another encouraging sign is that he is winning over 54-percent of his faceoffs this season in a much larger sample size than his 56-percent win rate from last season.

Lapierre has 18 games remaining in what is sure to be his final season in the QMJHL.

Which QMJHL forwards are the most involved in the play? Mavrik Bourque, Xavier Simoneau and Hendrix Lapierre lead the league in puck touches per 60 mins 🏒 pic.twitter.com/kasK8yalVU — Andy Lehoux (@Andylehoux1) March 23, 2022

Screenshot via @ABTitan/Twitter