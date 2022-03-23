Daniel Sprong scores in Seattle Kraken debut

Former Capital Daniel Sprong scored in his first game with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The Capitals dealt Sprong, and two draft picks, to the Kraken for Marcus Johansson ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Kraken general manager Ron Francis referred to Sprong “as the player [Washington] wanted to give back to us.”

Sprong scored 13:39 into the second period, cutting the middle of the ice and beating Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka to the far side of the net.

The power-play goal tied the game between the Kraken and the Coyotes 2-2. The goal was Sprong’s ninth in 48 games played this season.

we don’t have a goal gif for @sprong97 yet so we’re gonna use this for now. just trust us, it’s real. 😉 https://t.co/XE24Lvxpxf pic.twitter.com/nZFpYkBF6e — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 23, 2022

According to the Seattle Kraken PR, Sprong is the fourth player in franchise history to score in his debut with the expansion team, joining Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, and Jared McCann. All three players scored in Seattle’s season opener on Oct. 12, 2021 at Vegas.

Sprong skated on the left wing of the Kraken’s fourth line with Riley Sheahan and Joonas Donskoi.

Sprong’s five shots were second-most on the Kraken trailing only Carson Soucy’s eight. Sprong’s 11:24 of ice time in the game was a little over a minute under the 12:44 TOI he averaged in Washington this season.

The Dutch forward is wearing number 91 with the Kraken.