Caps cant recover from early dug hole against Stars: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals’ win streak has ended at four games as the Dallas Stars came into town and beat them 3-2 in regulation. It’s the first regulation loss the team has suffered in the month of March.
Bummer, but at least Braden was there.
Alex Ovechkin (40-36—76 in 62 GP) became the fourth player this season to hit 40 goals, joining Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Chris Kreider.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GyNt1twebb pic.twitter.com/hEVzF1boLO
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 20, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
