Caps cant recover from early dug hole against Stars: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals’ win streak has ended at four games as the Dallas Stars came into town and beat them 3-2 in regulation. It’s the first regulation loss the team has suffered in the month of March.

Bummer, but at least Braden was there.

The Capitals really only played a 20-minute game against the Stars at five-on-five and it cost them. In the first two periods, the Stars had 27 scoring chances to only 2 in the third. The Caps gave it their best to mount a comeback in the final frame but you really wish they had come out the same way in the earlier periods against a team and goaltender that had played the day prior.

Alex Ovechkin got on the board for career goal number 770. The strike gave him the twelfth 40-goal season of his career, tying him with Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons of that ilk in the history of the NHL. The one-time cannon seems to be firing on all cylinders right now as Ovi has eight goals in eight March games.

I thought Vitek Vanecek was absolutely stellar again even in the loss. He had a whole lot to do and still gave his team a chance to win with his 35 save effort. That one stop he made in tight on Jason Robertson was a thing of beauty.

Alex Ovechkin (40-36—76 in 62 GP) became the fourth player this season to hit 40 goals, joining Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Chris Kreider.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GyNt1twebb pic.twitter.com/hEVzF1boLO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 20, 2022

Dmitry Orlov entered the double-digit goal club with his tenth of the season. The last time Dima had ten goals in a season was 2017-18 and that year was pretty great, wasn’t it?

Evgeny Kuznetsov tallied an assist on Ovechkin's goal, extending his point streak to eight games and giving him 12 total points in March. Kuzy had a jam-packed individual game as he led the team in shots on goal (6), shot attempts (10), scoring chances (6), and high danger chances (2).

Connor McMichael has been really excellent recently as he has returned to his natural center ice position. That's why I was a little confused as to why he was demoted to the de facto fourth line and only given a little over eight minutes of ice time. The line switching to start the game after such a successful stretch of games was definitely perplexing.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.