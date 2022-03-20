Report: Braden Holtby will be in the building for Stars-Capitals game in DC despite not dressing due to injury

Former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby will not make his long-awaited, on-ice return to Capital One Arena due to injury but it appears he will still be involved in the festivities.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that Holtby will be in attendance in DC as his Dallas Stars team takes on the Caps, Sunday evening.

Sunday will be Holtby’s first time at the Caps home arena on a gameday since he took the loss in a March 2020 game against the Philadelphia Flyers only days before that season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear how the Capitals plan to recognize Holtby’s attendance but we can assume some sort of video tribute is planned as it usually is for returning longtime players.

Raise your hand if you miss Braden Holtby as a member of the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/LyY7jPs6dL — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 29, 2022

Welcome home, legend!