Capitals merch daily deals: 3/20/2022

Shop.NHL.com introduced a promotion called Daily Deals. The store puts one or multiple merch items massively on sale for every NHL team. So we’re presenting what’s available for the Capitals.

We figured it’d save you some money on items you want and it’s a small chip in the bucket for us. So why not post it?

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

Sunday’s Daily Deals on shop.nhl.com

Capitals adidas blue rope adjustable hat

Daily Deal: $24.49

Regular: $34.99

Tom Wilson women’s v-neck shirseys (navy alternate)

Daily Deal: $22.39

Regular: $31.99

Capitals WEAR by Erin Andrews heathered gray full-zip hoodie

Daily Deal: $42.49

Regular: $74.99

Capitals women’s navy blue pullover

Daily Deal: $55.99

Regular: $79.99

Capitals tie dye long sleeve t-shirt

Daily Deal: $41.99

Regular: $59.99

You can see all the Capitals’ daily deals on shop.nhl.com here. They last until midnight tonight.

Use the coupon code NHLFAN1 to get free shipping on any orders (no minimum).

PS – There is also some new Alex Ovechkin merch commemorating Ovi passing Jaromir Jagr for third all time on the goals list.