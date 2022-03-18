Capitals kick the extra point in Columbus: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are on a roll as their latest blowout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets makes them 6-0-1 in the month of March. The five-goal win is tied for the team’s largest margin of victory this season.

Scoar moar goals.

This was yet another really encouraging performance from the Capitals as they put a smackdown on the Jackets early and really killed off the game. When you adjust for score and venue at five-on-five the Caps saw 55.8-percent of the shot attempts, 53.7-percent of the scoring chances, and 62.9-percent of the high danger chances. You can tell by the heat map alone that they did a pretty great job in their own zone even with the big leads they had.

I recently talked about how Anthony Mantha can get going and really fill up the net in bunches and it sure looks like we’re hitting a patch of play from him just like that. Another two goals for the Manthony as he now has four in his last five games. Moar, please and thank you.

can get going and really fill up the net in bunches and it sure looks like we’re hitting a patch of play from him just like that. Another two goals for the Manthony as he now has four in his last five games. Moar, please and thank you. Oh what’s that? Another really great night from a line with Connor McMichael at center? Yep. With that third line on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps out-attempted Columbus 12 to 6, out-scoring chanced them 6 to 1, out-high danger chanced them 2 to 0, and out-scored them 2 to 0. That’s money, y’all.

The Capitals have a power play goal in 13 of their last 18 games. During that span, which started on Jan. 28, the Capitals' 31.1 power play percentage (18 goals on 58 opportunities) ranks second in the NHL. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 18, 2022

Vitek Vanecek continues to be undefeated in March with his sixth win in six starts. His 39 stops on 41 shots ticks up his save percentage (.928) in 2022 which is still top five in the entire league.

continues to be undefeated in March with his sixth win in six starts. His 39 stops on 41 shots ticks up his save percentage (.928) in 2022 which is still top five in the entire league. There were 14 minor penalties called in this game. That’s a lot.

The Rangers are currently in the third spot in the Metro Division right now with 81 points from 61 games. The Pens are in second with 83 points from 62 games. The Caps now have 78 points from 62 games. I’m just saying that I’m just saying.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.