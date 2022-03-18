Capitals kick the extra point in Columbus: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are on a roll as their latest blowout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets makes them 6-0-1 in the month of March. The five-goal win is tied for the team’s largest margin of victory this season.
The Capitals have a power play goal in 13 of their last 18 games. During that span, which started on Jan. 28, the Capitals' 31.1 power play percentage (18 goals on 58 opportunities) ranks second in the NHL.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
