A couple of big goals highlight a successful home shootout return: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals continued their recent stretch of good play with a home shootout win over the New York Islanders 4-3. Ovi finally got his goal and the team got the full two points.
We love that for them.
Alex Ovechkin is the only player in NHL history who has played 1,000+ career regular-season games without ever having a goal drought longer than 10 games.
More #NHLStats on his path to third on the all-time goals list: https://t.co/VOkmyFwK7Q pic.twitter.com/6xNqcmzIQ4
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2022
